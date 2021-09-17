Barclays Boosts Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target to GBX 950

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Tuesday.

LON:OOUT opened at GBX 9.08 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ocean Outdoor has a 1 year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

