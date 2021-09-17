Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Declines By 56.4%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.