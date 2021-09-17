Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in August

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACRHF opened at $2.70 on Friday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

