Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 444.59. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £412.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

