Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1,666.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.45.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.