FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $67,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

