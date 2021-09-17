The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for The Kroger in a research report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

NYSE:KR opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

