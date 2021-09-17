JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 440

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.35) on Monday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.90 ($4.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.33 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 532.72.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

