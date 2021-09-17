TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

TA stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $43.89.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

