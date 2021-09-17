Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CyrusOne Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CONE stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares during the period.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

