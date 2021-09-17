Brokers Set Expectations for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 578,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after buying an additional 80,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

