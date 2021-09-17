Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

AMRC stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

