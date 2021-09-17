PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

