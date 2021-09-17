Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EADSY shares. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

