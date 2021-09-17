Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of PINS opened at $54.21 on Monday. Pinterest has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,589 shares of company stock worth $59,689,584. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

