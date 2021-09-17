First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.