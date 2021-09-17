Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NYSE UBER opened at $39.52 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

