FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.97. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 8,860 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000.

