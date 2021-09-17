Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Shares Down 3%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) shares fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 2,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

