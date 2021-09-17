Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Down 46.5% in August

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 273,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.72. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

