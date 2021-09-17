Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Drops By 62.2%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WALDU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALDU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

