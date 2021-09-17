Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

