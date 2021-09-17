Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Ci Capital raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.68. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

