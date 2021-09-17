FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cabot by 3.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after buying an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

