JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$54.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.78.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.12. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market cap of C$51.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
