JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$54.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.12. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market cap of C$51.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,242,579.10. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.26, for a total transaction of C$610,964.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,227,575.11. Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,315 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

