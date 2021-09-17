TD Securities Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a $18.00 rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.36.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.28. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,964 shares in the company, valued at C$7,010,554.08. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,573.61. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

