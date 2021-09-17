eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

