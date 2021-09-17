Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Matrix Service’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.