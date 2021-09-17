Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Michael Speakman Sells 3,041 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 997 ($13.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a market cap of £720.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 929.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 858.92. Keller Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63).

Get Keller Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.