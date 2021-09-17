Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

TSE PVG opened at C$12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

