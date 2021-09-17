Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

CMA stock opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.