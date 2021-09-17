Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,230,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,620,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

