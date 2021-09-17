Financial Comparison: FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) & Qudian (NYSE:QD)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for FG New America Acquisition and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.09%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.73 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

Qudian beats FG New America Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

