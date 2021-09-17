Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $624.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Affimed by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 257,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

