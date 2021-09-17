Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.