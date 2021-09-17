Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.26.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

