Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Cut by Oppenheimer

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of CNC opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,684,000 after acquiring an additional 150,772 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Centene by 45.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 54.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

