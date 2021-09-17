Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €51.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.73.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

