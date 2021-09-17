Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €178.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR DB1 opened at €142.75 ($167.94) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €155.00 ($182.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.39.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

