STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €46.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.04 ($47.11).

Shares of STM stock opened at €39.99 ($47.05) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.52 and a 200 day moving average of €32.55.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

