Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. Analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

