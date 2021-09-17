Insider Buying: James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Angus Cockburn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

LON:FSJ opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. James Fisher and Sons plc has a 12 month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,346 ($17.59). The company has a market cap of £414.07 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 921.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 998.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSJ shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,299 ($16.97).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

