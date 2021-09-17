Head to Head Survey: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) versus Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StepStone Group and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Fidus Investment 0 0 5 0 3.00

StepStone Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.60, suggesting a potential downside of 18.12%. Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Fidus Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. StepStone Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StepStone Group and Fidus Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.53 $62.63 million $0.87 52.78 Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.07 $31.23 million $1.55 11.39

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 9.01% 18.57% 9.29% Fidus Investment 97.58% 10.19% 5.21%

Summary

StepStone Group beats Fidus Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

