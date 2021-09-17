The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Purchases £159.96 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £159.96 ($208.99).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 55 shares of The Panoply stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.17).

TPX opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £226.16 million and a PE ratio of -77.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The Panoply’s payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

About The Panoply

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

