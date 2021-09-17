$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 739,846 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nokia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Nokia by 274.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,182,608 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

