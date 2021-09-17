Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$106.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$254.91.

CP opened at C$86.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$232.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$77.41 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

