Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Increased by Analyst

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

