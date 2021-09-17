Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,581,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 506,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

