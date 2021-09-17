Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HLF stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.