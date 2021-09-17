PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PFSI opened at $64.57 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,200. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

